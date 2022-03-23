“Majority of babes who pose for the camera with their backs have nothing upstairs” – Actor Ugezu asserts

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ugezu Ugezu, a controversial Nollywood actor, has spoken out about ladies who pose for a shot with their backsides.

Ugezu Ugezu

According to the actor, the majority of the women who can’t take a picture without posing to show off their backsides have nothing tangible upstairs.

According to him,

“Check this out, majority of the babes who pose for the camera with their backs, instead of standing elegantly like a lady to showcase the super class of feminine beauty, do not have anything upstairs.

They are convinced their backs will open all doors.

What a classless piece of reasoning!

You will be disappointed to engage them in intelligent discussions.

NOTE!

I used the word majority.”

 

In other news; A man fled the nation with his wife’s best friend, leaving her behind, according to a Twitter user. The man’s wife, who is also her friend, had contacted her crying uncontrollably, according to the Twitter user.
She rushed over to her friend’s house, only to learn that the spouse had left the country with her bestie, not her.

