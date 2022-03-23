“Majority of babes who pose for the camera with their backs have nothing upstairs” – Actor Ugezu asserts

Ugezu Ugezu, a controversial Nollywood actor, has spoken out about ladies who pose for a shot with their backsides.

According to the actor, the majority of the women who can’t take a picture without posing to show off their backsides have nothing tangible upstairs.

According to him,

“Check this out, majority of the babes who pose for the camera with their backs, instead of standing elegantly like a lady to showcase the super class of feminine beauty, do not have anything upstairs. They are convinced their backs will open all doors. What a classless piece of reasoning! You will be disappointed to engage them in intelligent discussions. NOTE! I used the word majority.”

