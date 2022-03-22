Man arraigned in court for impregnating his 13-year-old stepdaughter

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

Gregory Mwatu Munyao alias Boniface, a 36-year-old man, has been charged with defiling and impregnating his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

The suspect

Munyao is believed to have committed the crime in their home in Kasarani, Nairobi, during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The charge sheet read;

“You are charged that on diverse dates between March 2020 and June 18, 2020, at Kasarani within Nairobi County, intentionally and unlawfully caused your genital organ to penetrate the genital organs of INI, a child aged 13 years”

The suspect denied having carnal knowledge of his stepdaughter when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe of the Milimani Law Courts.

Munyao distanced himself from the crime and instead recounted how he attempted to reprimand her.

He said;

“I told my wife to caution our daughter who was class 7 at Kasarani Primary School against coming home late from school”

The suspect also told the court that he paid school fees for his step-daughter even when she was living with her grandmother before joining them at Kasarani.

Testifying in court, the minor who has since given birth to twins told the court that her father who sneaks into her bedroom, undresses her, and sleeps with her, always threatens to kill her if she ever disclosed it to her mother.

The court was told that the pregnancy was discovered by her mother. It was gathered that the girl’s mother rushed to a nearby pharmacy and bought a pregnancy test kit to confirm her fears.

Her 13-year-old daughter admitted everything after the pregnancy was confirmed. The minor was then brought to a neighboring hospital for treatment before being taken to the Kasarani police station to report the crime.

On March 25, 2022, the subject will be closed for final submissions.

