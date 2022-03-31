Man arrested for attempting to rape his mother (Details)

A 36-year-old man identified as Dan Otieno, has been arraigned in a Kisumu court in Kenya, for attempting to rape his mother.

Reports gathered that the suspect arrived home drunk, attacked his mother and attempted to rape her.

The incident reportedly occurred at Karao village, Kombewa division Seme Sub-county within Kisumu county. Caleb Okuom who is the area chief said he got the information through one of the village managers, Martin Omware.

The accused arrived home while drunk then he started assaulting his mother and attacking her with an intention of raping her”, Caleb Okuom said.

The area chief added that immediately he was informed about this, he acted swiftly with the help of village elders, arrested Otieno and handed him over to Kombewa police station.

The Area OCPD, Hellen Rotich told K24TV that the suspect was detained at Kombewa police station and arraigned in a Kisumu court on Wednesday, March 30.