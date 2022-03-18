TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as @AmamaMyko has called out David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido over alleged ‘promise and fail’.

The Twitter user in his recent tweet, reminded the artiste about the promise he made to him and his son 2 years ago, as he recounted their experience together.

Recall that in April 2020, an ardent fan of the music star shared a photo of his newborn baby while claiming to have named him Davido owing to the love he has for OBO.

In his words:

“My wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy and I named him David cos of the love I have for @davido and I want him to be successful like @davido. King David come and bless my son ooo.”

Davido reacting to this, asked him to send proof while promising to make his presence felt in the life of the man if it’s true.

“Show me proof !! And I’ll make ur life a living proof that OBO DEY !!!,” he wrote.

Two years down the line, the man begged Davido to remember his son as he marked his 2nd birthday on 17th March.

He also claimed to have sent all the proofs requested by Davido yet he got nothing.

See tweet below:

