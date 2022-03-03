TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My water just broke” – Pregnant dancer, Korra Obidi announces…

“The world’s greatest chef” – Davido hails his babymama, Chioma

Lady narrates how her mother-in-law maltreated her because she…

Man dumps his 29-year-old fiancée for demanding an expensive wedding

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Nigerian man has dumped his 29 years old fiancée because she demanded an expensive wedding. He called off the wedding because of the extravagant wedding she demanded.

The story which was shared by a Twitter user identified as Okondu, entails how a man called off wedding with his 29 years old fiancée because she demanded a loud wedding.

According to the story, the man’s fiancée demanded 20 asoebi girls and a loud wedding without contributing a dime, leaving the man to handle the bills.

READ ALSO

Man ghosts his fiancé on their wedding day because she was…

“This one na 9ja Delilah” – Reactions as lady cuts her…

The man became overwhelmed and called off the wedding.

His words,

Nna ehh, some ladies are just something else,she’s 29yrs yet want a very loud wedding but won’t bring a dime, your man told you there’s life after wedding but No, she wants 20 asoebi girls and bills on the man.
Man woke up overwhelmed and called off the wedding 😂.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My water just broke” – Pregnant dancer, Korra Obidi announces (Video)

“The world’s greatest chef” – Davido hails his babymama, Chioma

Lady narrates how her mother-in-law maltreated her because she didn’t marry as a…

New mom narrates how her mother-in-law stopped her husband from being with her…

Korra Obidi shares adorable photo with her newborn daughter, Athena

Mother laments after her daughter secretly used her shop as collateral to secure…

ChaCha Eke’s 8-year-old daughter, Kamara melts hearts with her cultural dance…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Funny how men dey dress as women because of money” – Rapper…

Man dumps his 29-year-old fiancée for demanding an expensive wedding

“Use your multi-billion naira private jets to evacuate Nigerian students…

“My biggest accomplishment will never be money” – Tboss

“I will decide to go through pregnancy and society will not allow me wear…

Davido sends private jet to pick up Chioma and Ifeanyi for his London show…

“I now accept fuel and fuel money” – Actress Chinonso Arubayi…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More