Man in dilemma on how to break news after infecting 19-year-old girl with HIV

A HIV-positive man laments the safety of a 19-year-old girl to whom he transmitted the virus after deflowering her.



A chat conversation between a man and a friend who admitted to being a virus carrier detailed how he spread the sickness to a teenager before knowing his status.

In his narrative, the distressed man is caught between destroying the young girl’s future and being afraid of how to break the news to her.

Read the rest of the story below…