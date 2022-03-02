TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nadia Buari finally reveals Van Vicker is the father of her kids…

“My water just broke” – Pregnant dancer, Korra Obidi announces…

“This one na 9ja Delilah” – Reactions as lady cuts her…

Man mistakenly stabs mother to death while fighting with his wife in Niger state

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man has been arrested after he mistakenly stabbed his mother to death at Zawiyya Tudunwada, Kontagora, Niger state.

Reports gathered that the suspect was reportedly engaging in a serious fight with his wife, when his mother stepped in to intervene and ended up losing her life in the process.

It was gathered that the suspect allegedly reached for a knife and attempted to stab his wife, but he mistakenly stabbed his mother who was trying to separate the fight.

READ ALSO

Nigerian woman welcomes triplets after 11 years of marriage…

Mother laments after her daughter secretly used her shop as…

Despite efforts to save her, the mother died shortly at the scene after she was stabbed.

The wife, who suffered injuries from the beating she got from her husband, was taken to the hospital.

The husband was immediately arrested after news of his mother’s death got out.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nadia Buari finally reveals Van Vicker is the father of her kids (Video)

“My water just broke” – Pregnant dancer, Korra Obidi announces (Video)

“This one na 9ja Delilah” – Reactions as lady cuts her boyfriend’s dreadlock…

Lady narrates why she would never donate blood for her sick sister

My father forcefully slept with me, while my mother supported him -Lady shares…

If you burn my juju, I will die – 20-year-old boy begs after being caught…

Lady shares heartbreaking experience with boyfriend of 5 years

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Comedian, Sabinus gifts his childhood friend a brand new car (Video)

Nigerian woman welcomes triplets after 11 years of marriage and 6 miscarriages…

Korra Obidi shares adorable photo with her newborn daughter, Athena

Man mistakenly stabs mother to death while fighting with his wife in Niger state

Lady narrates why she chased away her friend who was squatting with her

Mother laments after her daughter secretly used her shop as collateral to secure…

Angel Smith’s ‘deleted’ comment about Mercy Eke sparks reactions

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More