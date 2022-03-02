Man mistakenly stabs mother to death while fighting with his wife in Niger state

A man has been arrested after he mistakenly stabbed his mother to death at Zawiyya Tudunwada, Kontagora, Niger state.

Reports gathered that the suspect was reportedly engaging in a serious fight with his wife, when his mother stepped in to intervene and ended up losing her life in the process.

It was gathered that the suspect allegedly reached for a knife and attempted to stab his wife, but he mistakenly stabbed his mother who was trying to separate the fight.

Despite efforts to save her, the mother died shortly at the scene after she was stabbed.

The wife, who suffered injuries from the beating she got from her husband, was taken to the hospital.

The husband was immediately arrested after news of his mother’s death got out.