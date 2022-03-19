Man narrates his experience after travelling to Japan for the first time

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian man simply identified as Chijioke has applauded the Japanese, as he shares his first time experience in Japan.

Chijioke narrated how his friend forgot a laptop at a park in Japan, and the next day, he found it at the same spot he had left it.

According to the story shared by a Twitter user @Ekwulu, the taxi driver who drove them back to the park assured them of finding the laptop where they left it on the grounds that Japanese do not steal.

“Never in my life have I met humans as civilized as the Japanese. They’re the true resemblance of image of God. During my first trip to Japan, a colleague from the US forgot his laptop at the park of all places. We rushed back there and the place was closed for the day.

“Everyone was relaxed except me and my friend. Even the taxi driver wasn’t bothered. He promised to drive us there by 9:00am next day because Park opens 8.45am. He assured us we would get it back, that Japanese do not steal because stealing reduces a man.

“That statement almost. knocked me to the ground, this was 2012 not 1912. I think anybody who is afraid of making heaven should visit Japan before dying because that’s closest to the best humans can get to. And that will give the person a picture of how organized heaven might be.

“These are people who apologize because you heard the sound of their ringtone. About 90% of Japanese leave their phones on silent mode so as not to disturb the next person. They all have earpiece and are thinking of stopping having horns in cars because nobody uses it.

“Long and short of the story is that we got there the next morning and the attendant took us to where we sat and behold the laptop was there. [email protected]

