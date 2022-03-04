TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

New mom narrates how her mother-in-law stopped her husband from…

“Show me an American actor whose child is schooling in…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend’s mother

Man narrates how he almost lost his life after giving lady a lift

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man identified as Thomas has taken to Twitter to share his experience with a random lady whom he gave a lift.

According to him, he almost lost his life after that lady claimed he stole the money she forgot in his car.

READ ALSO

Lady narrates how her in-law refused the chef’s food…

Lady in tears after finding out that her mother and husband…

Sharing his story via Twitter, he warned his followers to be careful when giving lifts to random people.

He tweeted,

“I met a lady three months ago at the banking hall. I gave her a ride, she forgot her wallet inside my car. We exchanged numbers. Later that day she called me and said she forgot her wallet, I went immediately to check and saw a wallet.

I called her to meet me at a particular joint so I could handover the wallet to her, she came, opened the wallet and said her money is gone. How much, she said 100k. How can 100k fix very well in this small wallet.

She began to shout, within few minutes people gathered and some boys came with bottles and said I should pay the money. They began to hit on my car and even carried fuel to set fire on me and my car, few people listened and believed me, while some did not. They took my car key and did all sought of threats.

Note that this girl asked for a lift and even persuaded me to give her my number. Just so my life and that of my wife would not be in danger I made a transfer there for her 100k. Took my car from them and go home.

That day I couldn’t breathe, I hid this from my wife for two months. But finally I told her. Just three days ago a friend experienced the same thing, he paid 80k and my police friend said it’s a new fraud in town. Please post so others could learn. If possible please share for a wider view.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

New mom narrates how her mother-in-law stopped her husband from being with her…

“Show me an American actor whose child is schooling in Nigeria and I’ll…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend’s mother

Davido sends private jet to pick up Chioma and Ifeanyi for his London show…

Timaya arrested for hitting lady with his car and driving off (Video)

Lady narrates encounter with old woman and her four-year-old son

New photos of veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji, sparks reactions

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“In marriage eye contacts are very important” – Actress Anita…

Man narrates how he almost lost his life after giving lady a lift

Nigerians react to Davido’s facial expression to lady who asked for free…

Viral security personnels lament after being sacked over dance video

Lady narrates encounter with old woman and her four-year-old son

New photos of veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji, sparks reactions

Lady narrates how her in-law refused the chef’s food and insisted she must…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More