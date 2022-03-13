A Twitter user identified as BigPrime has narrated how a man alongside his pregnant wife and child, lost their lives after eating poisoned food.

According to Prime, the man had a sidechick who poisoned his food and then he took it home to his family, without knowing that the food was poisoned.

Prime wrote,

“This man who’s been consistent at his place of work missed a day and couldn’t be reached on the phone. People went to his house and had to break the door open as no one was responding. Found him, his heavily pregnant wife and one of his three kids dead…

People started speculating! Could it be the food they ate? Maybe beans cos of the chemicals used in preserving it. Generator fumes? How can almost a full family die in their sleep💔 The police came in and refused the man’s people touching them as things weren’t really clear…

Apparently, the man had an ex (who’s currently married with kids) whom he’s been sleeping with on the side. Ex prepared food and gave man, man took food home from work, pregnant wife and second child ate it with him, they died! Ex poisoned the food!! Omo! Women are wicked!!!💔”