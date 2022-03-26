TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido breaks silence as photos of Chioma Rowland’s alleged…

9-year-old boy and his 11-month-old sibling, chased out by aunt…

Leaked video of Chioma Rowland dancing while wearing her alleged…

Man seeks advice after his mother-in-law booked a hotel room for them to ‘discuss’

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has cried out for advice over the decision of his mother-in-law to have a discussion with him in a hotel room.

In his words:

“Hello Mr. Jay, please cover my ID. I just got married last month and I think I am into some serious temptation.

READ ALSO

New mom narrates how her mother-in-law stopped her husband…

Lady narrates how her mother-in-law maltreated her because…

“My mother-in-law who has been winking me unnecessarily ever since I visited for my wife’s wedding plans texted me yesterday that she wants to have a discussion with me.

“When I called her, she said I shouldn’t tell anyone about it and that’s it’s something that is bordering her.

“My mind quickly concluded it could be financial ish, but another mind is saying something else when she said she will be booking a room in a hotel for us to stay and have the discussion.

“I am scared; even if it’s going to be a normal discussion, what happens if somebody sees me going inside a hotel room with a beautiful woman?🤔

“My wife is very fragile, I don’t want her to hear anything even if I know I won’t hurt her, this is worrisome.

“Please help, what should I do? This is a fresh marriage and a fresh family I don’t want to have issues with.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido breaks silence as photos of Chioma Rowland’s alleged new lover…

9-year-old boy and his 11-month-old sibling, chased out by aunt who accused them…

Leaked video of Chioma Rowland dancing while wearing her alleged lover’s…

After beating up side chic, boyfriend orders side chic to flog girlfriend for…

Court sentences Lagos socialite, Ms Ogbulu to 27 months in prison for…

Lesbian lady cries out as partner dumps her to chase after a man

You take things without permission and you don’t know how to maintain them…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

25-year-old lady who slept with 65-year-old white man for money, expresses worry…

Broke man seeks advice after his girlfriend went the extra mile to get him N3m

Man seeks advice after his mother-in-law booked a hotel room for them to…

Lady who had a bad dream about her pregnant neighbor narrates what happened…

Woman left ‘looking like Monsters Inc character’ after allergic…

Nigeria vs Ghana: ‘We’ll wrap it up in Abuja’ – Super…

“I was poisoned for the third time” – Mr. Ibu finally opens…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More