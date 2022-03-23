Man seeks advice as his virgin girlfriend gets pregnant despite not having sex

Following his girlfriend’s unusual dilemma, a Nigerian guy, who wishes to remain anonymous, sought advice from a public discussion forum.

The embattled young man was taken aback when a doctor confirmed that his virgin girlfriend was pregnant. He wondered how a woman can get pregnant without having s*x.

While admitting to attempting to deflower the girl at one point, he maintains that there was no penetration, despite some touch.

He claimed that he ran a Google search and discovered that it was possible for a virgin to become pregnant.

In his words: “Hello sir, please hide my identity. Which kind wahala I enter like this for something wey I no do. Doctor don confirm that my girlfriend is pregnant when we did not do anything s*x.

“I only tried to deflower her, when i saw that it was too tight and she was crying, I couldn’t so I told her that we should do a relationship without s*x till wen we get married (there was small contact small).

“Three weeks later, she started complaining that her body is changing and no menstruation.

“Now, I took her to the hospital and the doctor said she is pregnant.

“I don die!! As I argue with the doctor, he told be to Google “can a virgin get pregnant” and this is what came out.

“I still no believe, I tested the girl again, she is still a virgin.”

“Which kind wahala be this for something wey no do, Mr. Jay, help me..what can I do?”