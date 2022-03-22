Man seeks advice on how to break news to Fiancée after he impregnated someone else

A man in a pickle has resorted to social media to complain about his situation and seek advice.
The man claimed that he had impregnated a woman and is engaged to another another.
He said that he had intended for his relationship with the pregnant woman to be a casual one — a sidechick-sideguy affair.
Unfortunately, the lady became pregnant, and he is unsure how to tell the news to his fiancé without breaking her heart.
This is what the man wrote:
“Morning admins, plz post for me this with my ID hidden as per tradition.
I am in a very big dilemma, I Know a lot of people here will condemn me and say all sorts of demeaning words, the thing is I have impregnated someone whilst am engaged to someone else, I don’t know how to even start explaning to my fiancee what I have done, dont have any courage, she would be heartbroken and she wont believe considering how faithful have been to her for a long time, the person have impregnated, we’ve just known each other for the past two months, everything has happened so fast with her, at first I just wanted her to be my side chick, but we’ve fallen in love this has eventually led us to this dilemma of pregnancy. Having said all this, pliz help me how I can solve this because I don’t really want to break my flancees heart, we ve really come a long way, neither do I want to disappoint the one have impregnated, my head is really puzzled, to make matters worse, they both want to come and start staying with me at home. Notify me when you post admins.”
