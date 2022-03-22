Man seeks advice on how to break news to Fiancée after he impregnated someone else

A man in a pickle has resorted to social media to complain about his situation and seek advice.

The man claimed that he had impregnated a woman and is engaged to another another.

He said that he had intended for his relationship with the pregnant woman to be a casual one — a sidechick-sideguy affair.

Unfortunately, the lady became pregnant, and he is unsure how to tell the news to his fiancé without breaking her heart.

This is what the man wrote: