TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Husband tells angry residents to call police on his wife after…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays…

Man seeks advice after ex who introduced him as a ‘long-time…

Man shares terms and conditions received from debtor owing sum of N450K

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A man has taken to social media to lament after receiving terms and conditions from his debtor, who took a N750K loan for over three months.

According to @senibobo, a Twitter user, he loaned N750K to an individual with the promise of repaying it in a month, but he failed, only receiving N300K after three months.

In a recent development, the loan defaulter directed his benefactor to prepare a draft of agreement before he can receive the remainder of his money at a monthly rate of N90,000.

READ ALSO

Man seeks advice after ex who introduced him as a ‘long-time…

‘The lady I have made plans to marry says she won’t marry me…

“You see why people never help! I borrowed this guy 750k since June 2021. Money he asked me to borrow him for a month, he defaulted & after 3 months he paid 300k. The remaining 450k, till now he hasn’t paid. See what the person sent me this morning. I should draft a letter. Lmao.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Husband tells angry residents to call police on his wife after their housemaid…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays suspiciously…

Man seeks advice after ex who introduced him as a ‘long-time friend’ to her male…

‘We saw hell’ – Survivor who got shot on the thigh recounts ordeal

“God protect my life” – Terrified Nigerian soldier prays as he walks alone…

Reactions as ladies play a game of asking their boyfriends for account number…

Lady praises God after saving her 1-year-old son who swallowed a key

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man shares terms and conditions received from debtor owing sum of N450K

Lady whose parents forgave for getting pregnant in 100 level gets pregnant again…

Mr Macaroni screams after lekki woman inputs N1M on his phone to be transferred…

Nigerian lady apologises to ex-boyfriend for falsely accusing him of domestic…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays suspiciously…

BBNaija star, Queen patronises roadside food sellers, gives them bundles of…

“It’s sad when men with big ‘sizes’ can’t use it”- Yemi Alade demonstrates how…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More