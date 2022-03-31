Man shares terms and conditions received from debtor owing sum of N450K

A man has taken to social media to lament after receiving terms and conditions from his debtor, who took a N750K loan for over three months.
According to @senibobo, a Twitter user, he loaned N750K to an individual with the promise of repaying it in a month, but he failed, only receiving N300K after three months.
In a recent development, the loan defaulter directed his benefactor to prepare a draft of agreement before he can receive the remainder of his money at a monthly rate of N90,000.
“You see why people never help! I borrowed this guy 750k since June 2021. Money he asked me to borrow him for a month, he defaulted & after 3 months he paid 300k. The remaining 450k, till now he hasn’t paid. See what the person sent me this morning. I should draft a letter. Lmao.”
