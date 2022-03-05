Man shares video of police officer begging him after holding him hostage

A twitter user identified as Prince Jalil has shared video of police officer begging him after causing him to stay in police custody for no reason.

In his tweet made on the 2nd of March 2022, he wrote:

“A white unregistered danfo bus blocked me as I was driving and three police men came out. They said I should park that they want to search me and I asked why me out of everyone driving? That upset them and they entered the car and told me to drive to the police station.

On getting there, they searched my car and found nothing. They asked for my license and documents which I presented to them. This took over 30 minutes btw. I was already getting irritated and asked them what I’m still being held for.

The policeman who brought me to the station told me I could go. On my way out another policeman stopped me and said I can’t leave without paying gate fee. I said what do you mean by gate fee? I’ve been searched and permitted to leave.

“He told me to go and look for the men who brought me(they had suddenly disappeared, I know it was a plan) i couldn’t see them and asked to leave and told him that him keeping me there against my will when I have committed no crime is false imprisonment.

Then more police men came and told me I cannot leave. I kept trying to say my part then one of them came and started slapping me. Guy slapped me more than 4 times. I then told him that today he will kneel down, get slapped and he will apologize to me, which all happened”.