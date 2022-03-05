TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Show me an American actor whose child is schooling in…

Lady narrates encounter with old woman and her four-year-old son

Nigerians react to Davido’s facial expression to lady who…

Man shares video of police officer begging him after holding him hostage

Entertainment
By Shalom

A twitter user identified as Prince Jalil has shared video of police officer begging him after causing him to stay in police custody for no reason.

In his tweet made on the 2nd of March 2022, he wrote:

“A white unregistered danfo bus blocked me as I was driving and three police men came out. They said I should park that they want to search me and I asked why me out of everyone driving? That upset them and they entered the car and told me to drive to the police station.

READ ALSO

Man who earns N1.7/M plans to relocate abroad because of…

“Next time I take out a lady I’m inviting her…

On getting there, they searched my car and found nothing. They asked for my license and documents which I presented to them. This took over 30 minutes btw. I was already getting irritated and asked them what I’m still being held for.

The policeman who brought me to the station told me I could go. On my way out another policeman stopped me and said I can’t leave without paying gate fee. I said what do you mean by gate fee? I’ve been searched and permitted to leave.

“He told me to go and look for the men who brought me(they had suddenly disappeared, I know it was a plan) i couldn’t see them and asked to leave and told him that him keeping me there against my will when I have committed no crime is false imprisonment.

Then more police men came and told me I cannot leave. I kept trying to say my part then one of them came and started slapping me. Guy slapped me more than 4 times. I then told him that today he will kneel down, get slapped and he will apologize to me, which all happened”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Show me an American actor whose child is schooling in Nigeria and I’ll…

Lady narrates encounter with old woman and her four-year-old son

Nigerians react to Davido’s facial expression to lady who asked for free…

New photos of veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji, sparks reactions

You’ve been sleeping with my husband since your son was only 5 months…

Viral security personnels lament after being sacked over dance video

Wives at war: Mercy Aigbe reacts after her husband’s first wife dragged her for…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man shares video of police officer begging him after holding him hostage

“There is power in a woman’s n¥ansh” – Singer Peruzzi…

“Everything was a movie script planned by Princess…..” – Baba Ijesha makes…

Liquorose finally responds to interviewer who asked about her hidden baby

Blessing Okoro tackles Yul Edochie over his comment about women (Screenshots)

“I forced my 15 year old younger sister on my boyfriend and I feel no…

“I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame, because nobody was liking his pictures or…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More