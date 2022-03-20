Man who lived with 7 people in a shabby single room shares inspiring success story (Photos)

Toyyib Adewale, a Nigerian man, has opened up on the difficulties he faced and how he overcame them to reach his goals.

He posted photos of his old apartment on Twitter, where he claimed he shared a single room with seven other people.

Starting the caption for the photos with some wise words that read, “If you are not dead, NOBODY can count you out,” Toyyib narrated his past life, while also noting that his roommates are also successful.

His full tweet reads: