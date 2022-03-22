TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I am scared to share my side of the story – Korra Obidi opens…

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks…

Lady in tears as she narrates sad experience with suspected…

“May your killers never find peace” – Friends mourn lady allegedly found dead in a hotel room in Benue state

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady identified as Takor Veronica, has been allegedly found dead in a hotel room located at Nyima area of Makurdi, Benue state.

Reports gathered that Veronica was taken to the hotel by an undisclosed person during the weekend only for her lifeless body to be discovered on Saturday, March 19.

READ ALSO

Lady who lied to her boyfriend about being a virgin, seeks…

Man narrates scary experience after giving random lady a…

Confirming the tragic incident, the Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, said the cause of her death is still unknown as they are still waiting for report from doctors.

She however denied reports that her body was mutilated and her vital parts removed.

Her words,

“There is a death report of a lady in a hotel but details will come from doctors; we did not see marks of violence on her body. So, the autopsy will reveal the cause of the death. The person that died was dressed; we didn’t see marks on her body meaning there were no injuries.

“Three suspects were arrested in connection with this case, so they will give us details. We can’t say it is a case of murder because we didn’t see marks of violence.”

Friends of the deceased have now taken to Facebook to mourn her death.

One Ekotu Adanu wrote:

“TAKOR VERONICA. Your death has made me believe there’s nothing in life. Last week we celebrated your birthday and today I’m being forced to type RIP. We haven’t recovered from Arnold’s death n now urs again??

Death where is thy sting. Death where is thy glory. Death you are wicked. Why would the good die Young. I don’t have much to say cause I’m still shock,”

“Bsc microbiology miss u. Biological sciences miss u. Faculty of sciences miss u. Benue State University miss u. I miss you personally Vera. May angels welcome u to the heavenly Jerusalem. May ur Killers never find peace”

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I am scared to share my side of the story – Korra Obidi opens up

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks silence

Lady in tears as she narrates sad experience with suspected kidnapper working as…

56-year-old virgin reveals why she hasn’t been able to get a man (Video)

Wife heartbroken after hidden camera caught husband cheating with male best…

Ebele Obiano finally gives her side of the story following her fight with Bianca…

Man discloses condition a ‘baba’ gave him and his bestfriend to make them rich

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

32 locals, two soldiers confirmed dead in Kaura LGA attacks in Kaduna

“May your killers never find peace” – Friends mourn lady allegedly found dead in…

“You must be light skinned and pretty” — Bobrisky lists things ladies should do…

Man in pain as he watches CCTV footage of wife scaling the fence at night to see…

“If you’re a woman and you want to be successful, add ashawo to your…

Lady who lied to her boyfriend about being a virgin, seeks advice as her…

“I pity who will marry you” – Boyfriend of three years, tells…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More