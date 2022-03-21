Men are still chasing me despite my wedding ring – Actress Anita Joseph

Curvy actress, Anita Joseph has disclosed that a lot of men still bug her for a relationship despite being married.

According to the ace actress who is married to media personality, Fisayo Olagunju better known as MC Fish, being married doesn’t stop men from coming after a woman.

Anita made the disclosure in a recent interview with Saturday Sun.

She said,

“Of course, men still chase me despite my wedding ring. They do so because I am a beauty. Well, men can’t stop making passes at you as a married woman, but it depends on you to put them in their places, and respect yourself. Don’t lead them on.

“These men don’t care about wedding rings. In fact, one told me that seeing my wedding ring makes it better for him because it will be only my husband and himself, because he doesn’t trust these girls outside, and I’m like ‘huh, you say?’

Recently, I had one embarrassing encounter where this guy chased me around the mall, saying I must bless him with a peck because he loves watching my movies. It wasn’t funny at all.”