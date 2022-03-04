Mercy Aigbe and husband, Kazim Adeoti spill secrets about their marriage

Controversial Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, have shared more details about their marriage.

This is coming shortly after their wedding which sparked controversies and backlashes from fans on social media.

In a recent interview with Media Room Hub, the couple answered some questions about their relationship from the very root where it all started.

About the word ‘Owner’ and the ‘Owned’ used by the Mercy Aigbe to describe her husband and herself respectively, she said;

“The word ‘the owner,’ people have been seeing it for a while and have been wondering about it. The owner is the pet name I coined for my boo. I came up with the name because of the way we connected; the undiluted happiness that this man right here made me feel.

The joy, the peace, and I just felt this is the rightful one; this is my Adam. I am sure that God took me out of him as the rightful one and that’s why I gave him the owner.”

What did you see in her that made you want to spend the rest of your life with her despite her last relationship, Adeoti answered;

“Mercy has always been a business partner and I’ve always seen something special. She was very open and truthful with me; that was the first thing that attracted me to her.”