Mercy Aigbe opens up about her first encounter with Nkechi Blessing

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial actress, Mercy Aigbe has narrated her first encounter with colleague, Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

In a recent post, Mercy disclosed how she transformed Nkechi Blessing’s life and helped her gain feat in the Yoruba movie industry.

Sharing a movie poster that featured herself and Nkechi Blessing, Mercy Aigbe wrote,

“I can never forget the day you walked into my office (precisely 8 years ago) crying and talking about how hard it was to make it in the industry and you were getting discouraged…

I remember telling you, you are a star ⭐️ and encouraged you not to give up! I called @hibeebaba and @officialafeezowo, spoke to them about you and we made the block buster OMOGE LEKKI…..I am so proud of your growth and super excited about THE RETURN OF OMOGE LEKKI. God speed by darling!”

