Mercy Eke slams troll who questioned her skill other than posting revealing pictures

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Mercy Eke, a well-known reality actress, slammed a troll who questioned her skills beyond posting seductive photos on Instagram.

Mercy Eke

Mercy, who had taken a week off from Instagram, reappeared with a series of sexy photos that elicited reactions.

Amidst the shower of fondness for the realtor’s beauty, a troll questioned Mercy Eke on other skills she has to offer other than posting too much skin.

“Apart from being naked, what other skills does she have pls??? Before you attack me, na my sister ooh and I enjoyed Mercy and Ike combo in BBN,” Chinonso Nohrix wrote.

Mercy, however, replied,

“Shut up your dirty mouth, I am not your sister, What other skills do I have? CEO Lambo homes/ mnm luxury, Lambo oil and gas… brand ambassador to over 20 brands, the 1st and only female winner, Have my own show on DSTV… queen of Mercenaries, Mr failure none of your skills can beat that.”

