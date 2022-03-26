Mercy Eke slams troll who questioned her skill other than posting revealing pictures

Mercy Eke, a well-known reality actress, slammed a troll who questioned her skills beyond posting seductive photos on Instagram.

Mercy, who had taken a week off from Instagram, reappeared with a series of sexy photos that elicited reactions.

Amidst the shower of fondness for the realtor’s beauty, a troll questioned Mercy Eke on other skills she has to offer other than posting too much skin.

“Apart from being naked, what other skills does she have pls??? Before you attack me, na my sister ooh and I enjoyed Mercy and Ike combo in BBN,” Chinonso Nohrix wrote.

Mercy, however, replied,