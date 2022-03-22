Mother arrested for setting 10-year-old daughter ablaze in Ogun

Officers from the Ogun State Police Command have reportedly arrested Ayisha Tijani, a mother of five and a housewife, for allegedly setting her 10-year-old daughter on fire.

According to reports, the suspect poured her little daughter in fuel and set her on fire for reasons that most people consider to be highly inappropriate, given that she is the victim’s mother.

One Moroof Ayinde, who lived in the same building as the suspect and the victim, reported the suspect to the Ogun State Police Command. He told the police that the suspect was enraged because the victim had returned a cellphone she had seized from one of her children, the same child from whom she had taken the phone.

The DPO Mowe division, CSP Folashade Tanaruno after the complaint was filed rushed to the scene with some officers and apprehended the suspect for inflicting such severe wounds on the minor.

Upon interrogation, Ayisha confessed to the crime and also stated that she had no idea what came over her for her to have subjected her child to such torturous pain and wounds.

The DPO of the State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the victim, who had suffered severe burns, was taken to the nearest hospital from which she was referred to Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital for treatment.