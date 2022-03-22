TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady in tears as she narrates sad experience with suspected…

Why I am scared to share my side of the story – Korra Obidi opens…

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks…

Mother arrested for setting 10-year-old daughter ablaze in Ogun

News
By Ezie Innocent

Officers from the Ogun State Police Command have reportedly arrested Ayisha Tijani, a mother of five and a housewife, for allegedly setting her 10-year-old daughter on fire.

According to reports, the suspect poured her little daughter in fuel and set her on fire for reasons that most people consider to be highly inappropriate, given that she is the victim’s mother.

Suspect
READ ALSO

Woman arrested for assaulting blind step-sister, daughter in…

“3 teachers flogged my baby like a goat” – Mother of…

One Moroof Ayinde, who lived in the same building as the suspect and the victim, reported the suspect to the Ogun State Police Command. He told the police that the suspect was enraged because the victim had returned a cellphone she had seized from one of her children, the same child from whom she had taken the phone.

The DPO Mowe division, CSP Folashade Tanaruno after the complaint was filed rushed to the scene with some officers and apprehended the suspect for inflicting such severe wounds on the minor.

Victim

Upon interrogation, Ayisha confessed to the crime and also stated that she had no idea what came over her for her to have subjected her child to such torturous pain and wounds.

The DPO of the State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the victim, who had suffered severe burns, was taken to the nearest hospital from which she was referred to Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital for treatment.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady in tears as she narrates sad experience with suspected kidnapper working as…

Why I am scared to share my side of the story – Korra Obidi opens up

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks silence

Ebele Obiano finally gives her side of the story following her fight with Bianca…

Wife heartbroken after hidden camera caught husband cheating with male best…

56-year-old virgin reveals why she hasn’t been able to get a man (Video)

Man discloses condition a ‘baba’ gave him and his bestfriend to make them rich

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“If you’re a woman and you want to be successful, add ashawo to your…

Lady who lied to her boyfriend about being a virgin, seeks advice as her…

“I pity who will marry you” – Boyfriend of three years, tells…

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks silence

Mother arrested for setting 10-year-old daughter ablaze in Ogun

Reactions as Davido shows off the interior and exterior of his Banana Island…

Sister who has been taking care of her sick brother for 25 years, shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More