TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I just hold something, I did not kill him” – Lady opens up about…

“I can’t believe this” – James Brown goes emotional as he reveals…

“We are tired of fighting” – Tacha, Mercy Eke finally…

Mother of “Yahoo” boy sentenced to five years imprisonment in Benin City (Details)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Debest Osarumwense, mother of an internet fraudster, Endurance Osarumwense, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by Justice M. S. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City.

Debest was arraigned by the Benin Zonal Command of the Commission on a one count charge for aiding her son to receive the sum of N91,296,150 (Ninety One Million, Two Hundred and Ninety Six Thousand, One Hundred and Fifty Naira) being proceeds of his internet fraud activities.

The charge against her reads:

READ ALSO

“I can’t wait to celebrate my first Mother’s Day and teach…

Kizz Daniel finally reveals the mother of his kids as he…

“that you, Debest Osarumwense (f) sometime between 2nd January 2020 and December 2021 in Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did take possession of the total sum of N91,296,150.00(Ninety One Million, Two Hundred and Ninety-six Thousand, One Hundred and Fifty Naira) knowing that same represent proceeds of Endurance Osarumwense (your son) criminal conduct to wit: cybercrime and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 17(b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Establishment) Act 2004”.

Upon arraignment, the Debest pleaded guilty.

Due to her plea, the prosecution counsel, I. K.Agwai prayed the court to convict and sentence her accordingly.

Justice Shuaibu convicted and sentenced the defendant to five years imprisonment with option of N1 million fine. She is also to forfeit the balance in her bank account to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I just hold something, I did not kill him” – Lady opens up about Ruger’s…

“I can’t believe this” – James Brown goes emotional as he reveals message he…

“We are tired of fighting” – Tacha, Mercy Eke finally reconcile in…

HIV positive man hacks wife with machete for denying him s3x

“Her love for me is scary” – Tuface Idibia opens up about his wife, Annie

“Wedding that never saw any anniversary” – Comedian, Osama heartbroken as he…

Teary Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock; blames ‘love’ for his…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

‘Thank God we didn’t qualify for the world cup, it would have been a…

UNIJOS former Student’s Welfare Secretary reportedly drowns while swimming with…

“I don’t want to be a Nigerian anymore” – Erica cries out

Who raised you? – Tolanibaj quizzes men who walk through a door before a lady

Mother of “Yahoo” boy sentenced to five years imprisonment in Benin…

Husband tells angry residents to call police on his wife after their housemaid…

“This is a spiritual attack” – Portable cries out after crashing his Range Rover…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More