“My a$$ is cleaner than how your career will look in 10years”- Dj Dimple Nipple berates Ruger for defending D’prince

Ruger was furious with DJ Dimple Nipple when she called out his boss, D’Prince, on Sunday and accused him of having a s3xual affair.

D’Prince tried to have an affair with DJ Dimple Nipple, according to a series of Instagram posts. D’Prince invited her to a hotel to discuss business, but she declined and requested a three-way call instead.

DJ Dimple Nipple then proceeded to post screenshots of their conversations as proof that he had blocked her.

“So that’s how one celeb blocked me on IG because he asked me to come meet him at the George Ikoyi for a meeting and I said I can’t come meet him there for a meeting and a three way call would be better and Oga blocked me on IG. These Nigerian celebs be seeing their lil ass as small gods orisirisi. Abeg tell me how do you expect people to grow when you must get in their pants before you can help them, I hate social media drama so much that it’s getting too much at this point. You messaged me on IG by yourself that you wanted promotions for your artist and I was kind enough to reply you and you asked for my WhatsApp number only for you to start asking me to come to the George hotel for a meeting. Mr how much do you even think you have? Like who tf are you? I pity a lot of young girls trying to grow in this industry.”

Reacting to this, Ruger described DJ Dimple Nipple as a true meaning of a b!tch and low life and vowed to use legal actions to deflate her rotten bum.

Ruger accused DJ Dimple Nipple of doing hook-up business and was so engrossed in it so much that when she was called for a serious meeting she still thought it was a hook-up.

Firing back, DJ Dimple shared a screenshot of her conversation with a lady who said they have been trying to use her to get to the disc jockey.

Ruger’s entry into the brawl was attacked by DJ Dimple, who mocked him by claiming her @ss is cleaner than his career will look in the next ten years.

“”You this little boy ?is it the same you I saw at the airport that was 4:3 looking like a cockroach and you couldn’t even look at my face?. If I slap you, you’ll go back to your web. I am awaiting your lawyer’s response and btw my ass is cleaner than how your career will look in the next 10 years”

See their posts below;