“My biggest accomplishment will never be money” – Tboss

Reality tv star and actress, Tokunbo Idowu, better known as Tboss, has revealed her biggest accomplishment. She stated that her biggest accomplishment will never be money.

Most people work hard to be financially independent and eventually attain financial prowess. Many people see this as an accomplishment.

In Tboss’s case financial prowess is not her biggest accomplishment, instead her only child, Rumi, is her biggest accomplishment. This she revealed on her Instagram page.

Recall that Tboss gave birth to her only child, Rumi, in 2019 and seemingly bonds well with her daughter.

Taking to her insta story, the mother of one revealed that money will never be her biggest accomplishment, instead her biggest accomplishment will be who she raised.

Her words,

“My biggest accomplishment will never be money. It’ll be who I raised”.

See below,