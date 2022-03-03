TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady identified as Mary Wambui has narrated her sad experience in the hands of her husband who later killed himself.

Born and raised in Naivasha, the grieving mother narrated how her husband of 12years poured battery water in her mouth which made her lose some of her teeth and put a stick in her pr!vate part.

Narrating her story, she recounted how she met her husband while she was working as a house girl and he was working as a matutu conductor.

They became good friends and later had a romantic relationship which led to marriage.

Mary claims that after she got married everything was going smoothly. She gave birth to her first born and when the baby was only three months, she got pregnant again and had her second born.

Unfortunately, everything changed after her father in law died and her mother in law had small kids who were still at school and her husband was left to take care of her and his mother.

She says that her Marriage was ruined by mother in law who advised his son to marry another woman and he did that and when that woman gave birth she brought the baby to her place and went away.

Mary claims that after she tried to ask him he was very violent, he told her that if she feels she won’t take care of the baby she can go. But because she didn’t want to leave her marriage, she accepted.

On this particular day when her husband did the henoius act, they had sold potatoes but her husband took all the money and when she asked for her share,he brutally beat her poured battery water in her mouth and as if that was not enough he put a stick on her private area.

Neighbors took her to the hospital and she stayed their for three months and when she was discharged she found out that her husband was arrested but he committed suicide and he was already buried.

