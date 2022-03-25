My marriage has crashed – BBNaija’s Tega opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega Dominic has finally opened up to her fans about her marital status.

The mother of one in her recent post, disclosed that she is no longer a married woman, as her marriage ended since 2020.

Tega revealed this during her question and answer question on Instagram after a fan asked if she’s still married to her husband, AJ money.

According to Tega, she has been single since 2020 after separating from her hubby and everything that happened in the BBNaija show was not real.

In her words,

“Lol no I am not. Ended since 2020. All you know was a move that went wrong. Actually it ended since 2020. Now y’all can get off my back tenks”.

