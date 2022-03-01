“My water just broke” – Pregnant dancer, Korra Obidi announces (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Beautiful dancer, Korra Obidi has revealed to her fans that she has finally gone into labour after her water broke.

Following the announcement, the beautiful singer welcomed a baby girl whom she already named Athena.

This is coming days after she cried out to her fans that her baby was supposed to arrive, but there are no signs of her yet.

Taking to her Instagram page, the controversial dancer stated that her baby is still taking her time inside her belly.

She wrote,

“Today is my due date, no signs of Athena Dean. She is taking her sweet time, and that is okay. Come and see us whenever you are ready, queen. We waited this long, we can wait a few more days”.

However going live on Instagram some moments ago, she revealed that her water has now broken and she’s currently in labour.

Reacting to this, Femi wrote,
“may God protect you Korra. Safe delivery”

Ama said,
“Awww baby Athena is finally coming through”.

Watch video below,

https://fb.watch/btG6tGPVHP/

