Nancy Isime breaks down revealing what her sister did after hearing news she’s allegedly dating married man

By Ezie Innocent

Nancy Isime, a Nollywood actress and on-air personality, cried as she told her followers how much love and support she has received despite accusations that she had snatched someone’s husband.

As you may recall, blogger Gistlover made the allegations against Nancy Isime, alleging that she’s dating a married man who is funding her opulent lifestyle that we’ve seen on social media, and fans have expressed dissatisfaction in her as a result.

The married man named Michael is said to be a wealthy businessman who has been funding Nancy Isime.

Nancy Isime intimates that ever since the news of her alleged secret romantic affair with a married man broke out, fans have been showering her with lots of love.

Nancy Isime also revealed that her sister jumped to her defense on various social media pages and groups and fought against those passing negative comments about her until she got blocked and now her sister demands compensation for the damages caused her for her sake.

See screenshots below;

