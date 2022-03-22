Nancy Isime reacts to report of dating married man

Nancy Isime came to the comment section to make a statement after the controversial blogger Gistlovers revealed the face of her purported married lover.

Gistlovers claimed that the man was the one who financed the actress’ trip to Istanbul, Turkey.

Shortly after the rumour went viral, Nancy reacted by affirming that she has never been to Istanbul and tried to show that she’s undisturbed by urging the anonymous handler to continue with the gist.

She wrote:

“Instabul trip… Hmmn. Interesting! I’ve never been to Instabul before but who cares Abeg I no dey sleep this night oh! Give us gist Abeg.”

Gistlovers immediately slammed her with a reply.

See the exchange below;

