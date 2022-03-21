NDLEA arrests 52-year-old man with 20.75kg of cocaine at Abuja airport

Okeke Anayochukwu, a 52-year-old businessman, was arrested with black liquid cocaine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Tuesday.

In a statement, Femi Babafemi, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, said the suspect was apprehended upon arrival at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on a Qatar Airways plane from Sao Paulo, Brazil, via Doha, Qatar, to Abuja.

According to him, “Okeke was arrested with 20.75 kilogrammes of black liquid cocaine on Tuesday, March 15, upon his arrival at the Abuja airport, onboard a Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil, through Doha, Qatar, to Abuja.”

He explained that the liquid was discovered upon search of his two luggages, stuffed with six smaller bags containing 32 make-up mascara, which tested positive for cocaine.

The Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, stated that Mr Okeke is married with four children, an indigene of Oraifite in the Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He explained that the suspect claimed he was a businessman dealing in children wares before delving into the illicit drug business.

He added that he (Okeke) met the person who gave him the consignment to deliver in Nigeria for a fee of N2m at a drinking joint in Brazil.

The statement explained that in other operations carried out by NDLEA across the country, different quantities of drugs were recovered from suspects.

It said that three persons, Tony Samson, Paul Adamu and Reuben Waziri, were arrested in Kaduna on Friday, March 18, with 18,380 tablets of tramadol, and 12,500 tablets of diazepam and exol-5 tablets.

In Anambra, it added that NDLEA operatives on Thursday, March 17, intercepted a bus at Obosi bridge heading for Aba, Abia State, from Onitsha.

According to the statement, a search yielded seven and a half jumbo sacks of cannabis totaling 362kg in weight , with the driver, Ifeanyi Anyamele, admitting to being the owner of the drugs.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd), the agency’s Chairman and Chief Executive, urged NDLEA personnel to stay one step ahead of drug traffickers and barons, according to the statement.