Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays suspiciously with daughter in mom’s absence (Video)

A neighbour expresses concerns about boyfriend of a single mother of three-year-old daughter, who comes by for questionable playing whenever she is not around.

The accused boyfriend was seen exchanging gestures with the young girl while both giggled at the stairs of their alleged home in a video captured from an aerial view by a concerned individual.

The man, according to the neighbor, frequently checks in whenever the children’s mother is not present, which aroused the neighbor’s curiosity.

The man, on the other hand, noticed the camera and gave a look that said it all.

Watch the video below;

