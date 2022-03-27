Netizens React as lady tries to grab Ruger’s manhood during a performance in Rwanda

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerians have reacted to a video of Michael Adebayo Olayinka a.k.a Ruger, a fast-rising Nigerian artist, performing at a concert in Rwanda.

The “Bounce” crooner gave an energizing performance on stage, with the audience going crazy and grooving to his hit song “Dior.”

He can be seen rushing and jumping from one side of the stage to the other in the video.

When he came to a standstill in front of the audience to perform, a lady reached out and attempted to touch his manhood, causing him to grab her hands and open his mouth in surprise. He also fled the scene to resume his performance on the main stage.

Although, it’s unclear if she was trying to reach for his manhood, there are speculations that she was trying to grab him hence his reaction.

Watch the video below;

 


Meanwhile, netizens have spoken against the act as they stated that it would have been termed sexual harassment if it were a female singer.

See Netizens Reactions below;

