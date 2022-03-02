“Never depend on men for money” – Uriel Oputa tackles Blessing CEO for advising ladies to collect taxi fares after dates

Reality tv star, Uriel, has tackled Blessing CEO over her advise to women that they should collect transport fare from their man after dates. She stated that women should not depend on men for money.

According to Uriel women should always carry money in their bags whenever they got on a date. This she said us for safety purpose.

Her words,

“Pls I’ve been seeing

All these post about

When you go in a Date with a man, he should give you money to go home.



My mum raised me to

1) Never order something you can’t afford at first.

2) Always carry money in your bag for safety purposes

(Some guys will surprise you order food and run)



3) Decorum is everything!



4) There will plenty of days for him to spoil you, but why not spoil yourself by going home with a clear mind and not being manipulated by his money.



Do you really like him or his Taxi fare



5) You know it’s a first date….jeez easy na”

See below,