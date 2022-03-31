“Never give up on your dreams” – Lady celebrates 80-year-old grandma as she bags masters degree

A South African grandmother has been showered with appraisals on social media after realizing her ambition of earning a master’s degree.

Reports gathered that the elderly grandmother received her master’s degree in business administration (MBA) just before her 80th birthday and proudly wore her gown during the event.

Her granddaughter, who was overjoyed at the occasion of her graduation, uploaded an image of the city’s newest MBA graduate on Twitter.

She also advised people who cared to listen to never give up on their dreams.

Sharing photo of her beautiful grandmother, the excited lady wrote,

“Grandmother is graduating! She did her MBA (Master of Business Administration) and is graduating just shy of her 80th birthday!!! Never give up on your dreams”