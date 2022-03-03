TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My water just broke” – Pregnant dancer, Korra Obidi announces…

“The world’s greatest chef” – Davido hails his babymama, Chioma

Lady narrates how her mother-in-law maltreated her because she…

New mom narrates how her mother-in-law stopped her husband from being with her in delivery room

Entertainment
By Shalom

A new mother has narrated her heartbreaking experience with her mother-in-law in the delivery room.

The new mother recounted how her mother-in-law stopped her husband from being with her in the delivery room.

Sharing her story on social media, the lady who pleaded anonymity said,

READ ALSO

Lady narrates how her mother-in-law maltreated her because…

Lady cries out after bumping into husband and mother-in-law…

“I gave birth to my baby boy months ago, but my mother-in-law did something weird during his delivery.

When it was time for me to deliver, she insisted that she must be the only person to follow me to the delivery room and not my husband.

She has been saying this since. How she would not allow my husband go into delivery room with me, but I thought it was all bluffing.

I was wondering why this woman would stop my own husband from being with me at a time when I need him the most in my life.

Fast forward to my delivery day, the doctor’s asked my husband to come in and she fled up from no where, blocked the door and said he’s going no where. She said she would only be the one to join me.

I was in pains and all I wanted was to deliver my baby, so I just asked them to allow her while my own husband stayed outside.

She came into the delivery room and that was when I got so terrified after I found out what this woman always had in mind. Her son who is now my husband was born years ago, and during his birth, her husband was in the delivery room with her and could not withstand the process.

After I gave birth, she began to open up to me about how her husband couldn’t touch her for almost two years and she didn’t want it to happen to her son. Nobody knew about it as she kept it a secret till she finally decided to open up to me. We are great family now anyway”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My water just broke” – Pregnant dancer, Korra Obidi announces (Video)

“The world’s greatest chef” – Davido hails his babymama, Chioma

Lady narrates how her mother-in-law maltreated her because she didn’t marry as a…

Korra Obidi shares adorable photo with her newborn daughter, Athena

Mother laments after her daughter secretly used her shop as collateral to secure…

ChaCha Eke’s 8-year-old daughter, Kamara melts hearts with her cultural dance…

Man ghosts his fiancé on their wedding day because she was freaky at her…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

FG grants permission to extradite Abba Kyari to U.S.

New mom narrates how her mother-in-law stopped her husband from being with her…

My husband put a dry stick in my VeeJ, poured battery water in my mouth –…

Why I was dropped as a Judge on Nigerian Idol – DJ Sose finally explains

Wizkid reacts to rumor of attending Davido’s show in London

Man cries out over wife’s bad habit of begging strangers for food

This man is not ready for what comes with marriage – Janemena calls out husband,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More