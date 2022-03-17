New photos of crossdresser, Bobrisky sparks reactions

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent photos of controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has sparked reactions on social media.

According to a lady who shared the photos online, she stated that she bumped into him in Ikeja and was so shocked to see how his skin looked like.

Describing his skin as terrible, the lady went further to share the photos on social media.

This is coming shortly after the socialite took to his Twitter page and shared a long list of the kind of men that patronize him.

According to him, he has the business contacts of the richest guys in the country, with special reference to his “market”.

He wrote;

“Top five men that patronize my market. Footballers, Private jet owners, Five stars hotel owners, Politicians and real estate developers”.

