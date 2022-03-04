New photos of veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji, sparks reactions

Recent photos of award winning Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji has sparked reactions on social media.

In the photos shared via Instagram, the mother of one was spotted rocking a low cut, and fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

While some fans lauded the nollywood screen diva, some others claimed that they didn’t like her on low cut.

A fan identified as MaryAdeola wrote,

“What happened to her, why the lowcut? I don’t like this mama”

Amarazion wrote,

“My role model you look beautiful and sparkling as always.”

JustJude wrote,

“Agess screen diva. Your beauti na total wonder”

ChiomaKaren wrote,

“Genevieve I love u so much mama. I have watched u since I was born. U have been my role model. May God bless u ma”.