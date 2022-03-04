“Next time I take out a lady I’m inviting her ex, ladies lie too much” – Man

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Nigerian man has reiterated that next time he takes a lady out on a date, he will invite her ex. This he will do inorder to get to know the truth behind their breakup.

The man identified as Pamilerin, took to Twitter and made a shocking statement, wherein he revealed that the next time he he takes a lady out on a date, he will invite her ex, because he wants to hear both sides of the story.

According to him, he will invite his date’s ex because he doesn’t want to hear lies from his date, instead he wants to hear the other side of the story.

The controversial man in his tweet, added that ladies lie too much about their ex especially when they see food. As a result of this he would invite the ex-lover of his next date.

His words,

“Next time I take out a lady on a date I’m inviting her Ex…I need to hear both sides of the story.. you ladies lie too much when You see food”.

See below,

