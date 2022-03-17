Nigerian couple welcome twins after 18 years of waiting

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian couple who got blessed with the fruit of the womb after years of childlessness.

Reports gathered that the excited husband and wife, welcomed a set of twins after almost two decades of waiting.

One Bishop Ken Obum broke the food news on Facebook, as he shared photos of the couple and their newborn twins, a boy and a girl.

Sharing the photos, he praised God for answering the prayers of the couple as he reiterated the fact that what God cannot do does not exist.

In his words,

“GOD Blessed My Brother Dozie Okeke With a Twins Boy & a Girl After 18 Years of Marriage.. WHAT GOD CAN’T DO DOESN’T EXIST.. CHUKWU NARA EKENE.”

Leave a Reply

