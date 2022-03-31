Nigerian lady apologises to ex-boyfriend for falsely accusing him of domestic violence and ruining his reputation
A Nigerian woman has apologized publicly to her ex-boyfriend on social media, weeks after accusing him of domestic violence.
Few weeks ago, the lady known on Twitter as @Adura_x accused her ex, @Dondekojo, of domestic assault.
She claimed he assaulted her during a fight after she confronted him on Twitter for allegedly cheating on her with another woman. Adura claimed he tore her clothes and she retaliated by picking up a knife in self-defense.
The man had pleaded his innocence at the time, claiming that he had installed a CCTV camera in his room, proving that what transpired was not as his ex-girlfriend said, but there were differing views on who to believe.
However, in a tweet on Thursday, Adura tendered an apology to him and a lady she mentioned in her earlier allegation.
She wrote; ”Dear @Dondekojo, I want to apologize for falsely accusing you of domestic violence, you did not hit me and I was never harmed, I apologize for attacking you.
I want to apologize for all the inconvenience these allegations caused to you including the damage to your reputation.
I hope you accept my deepest apologies.
I would also like to apologize to Funke Onafuye for wrongly accusing her of stealing a dress.
I have since deleted all my tweets and regret the distress and inconveniences that my actions caused to you.
Thank you.”
See her post below:
March 31, 2022
