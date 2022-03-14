Nigerian man shares photos of his incredible transformation one year after quitting hard drugs (Photos)

A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to share his incredible transformation photos for Nigerians to see.

The man identified as Fuja on Twitter, shared his amazing transformation photos, just one year after taking a conscious decision to quit drugs.

Sharing photos of himself as an addict alongside photos of himself one year after quitting drugs, he sent a conscious appeal to Nigerians about the downsides of taking drugs.

Fuja appeared very skinny in the throwback photos, and recent photos of him show he has greatly improved, and now appears more attractive than his former self.

Sharing the photos, the young man urged youths to ‘say no to drugs’.

“Me when I used to do drugs vs 1 year after quitting drugs…SAY NO TO DRUGS”, he wrote.

See more photos below,