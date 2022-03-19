Nigerian man shares the message his mother sent to him on WhatsApp, after she spotted his BDSM kits (Screenshot)

A Nigerian man has shared the message his mother sent to him after seeing his BDSM kits inside his wardrobe.

From the screenshot of their WhatsApp conversation, it was apparent that the mother didn’t really understand the purpose of the kit.

She felt her son was into cultism and she appealed to him to open up to her, because according to her, she has been so worried about him.

In her words,

“I wanted to get a shirt the last time I visited you and found this in your wardrobe. I am curious Olamilekan, are you into any form of cultism?

You are our only boy and you know there’s nothing you can’t share with me. It’s not too late. I’ve been really worried since then”.