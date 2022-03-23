Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 16 years of waiting (photos)

A Nigerian mother is celebrating the birth of twins after 16 years of marriage.

Friends and family members have took to Facebook to express their gratitude to God and to congratulate the woman on the birth of her child.

Grace Nwojo Chinyere, the new mother’s sister, wrote:

“Thank you Lord, for blessings my sister with beautiful twins after many years of having the first kid. Who is like unto de glorious in Holiness, faithful in praising doing wonders, the unchangeable God, the I am that I am. I don’t know what to give you that will qualify what you have done for us. All am saying is thank you Lord.”

Another Facebook user, Joy Nina Light, wrote;