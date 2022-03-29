Nigerians get violent, destroys stadium after Ghana scored Super Eagles

In a video, some Nigerians who were present at the stadium to watch the football match between Ghana’s Black Stars and Nigeria’s Super Eagles are seen destroying the properties.



The meeting between Nigerians and Ghanaians is the most anticipated football match. At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the two rivier teams, the Black Stars and the Super Eagles, played their debut match in Ghana.

In their second meeting, the two sides faced off in Nigeria. Ghana’s Black Star captain Partey scored the game’s first goal, while Nigeria equalized with a penalty kick.

However, after the match, Nigerians could not qualify for the world cup at Quater as Ghana pulled out with 4 points. It seems the fans of Nigerians were not happy as most were seen destroying properties at the stadium after the Black Stars of Ghana scored the Super Eagle.