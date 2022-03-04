Nigerians react to Davido’s facial expression to lady who asked for free ticket to his concert

A video of Davido snubbing a hair dealer, identified as ‘Kika good hairs’ has sparked reactions on social media.

In the viral video, the hair dealer was heard asking for free ticket from ace singer, Davido, who snubbed her in return.

The hair dealer had bumped into Davido in London, and while exchanging pleasantries, she asked him for a free ticket to attend his concert in London.

However, Davido’s facial expression after she asked for the free ticket, sparked controversy as some fans claimed he has issues with the lady.

Davido, his babymama Chioma, Ifeanyi and a host of other friends, family and well wishers have all landed in London to grace his upcoming show at O2 arena.

Watch the video below,