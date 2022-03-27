Nigerians tackle Annie Idibia over daughter’s exposed cleavage

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Annie Idibia’s fans are concerned that her first daughter, Isabella, would follow in her footsteps after seeing her in a viral photo.

Annie Idibia, the wife of Tuface Idibia, shared beautiful photos of herself and their full-grown daughter, Isabella, on her Instagram page.

Isabella is wearing a red gown in the photograph, and her cleavages are clearly visible. This provoked outrage among Annie Idibia’s admirers, who expressed their unhappiness with her fashion sense, believing she was too young to be showing her b00bs.

Annie Idibia captioned her post,

“My Entire World In 7 slides. My 13 years old sunshine @.. my Good-luck Charm 💫 @officialisabelidibia2 officialisabelidibia2 — That’s my Best friend – A child So Kind .. With a beautiful heart .. With an impeccable Dictation ( na she bi my English wey I no Sabi speak oo ) ooo 😂 My 8 yrs old Super STAR .. super Brave, @officialoliviaidibia extremely intelligent, soooo confident!! This one will make a whole universe bow to her lol 😂
Daddy always says— this one no bi normal pikin ooo , dis one na GENIUS lol.”

While reacting, @enelazarus wrote, beautiful people. 13 year old should cover up a little. God protect our children.

@Solacecute wrote: 13 year old don dey show breast.

See other reactions below…

