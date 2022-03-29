“No be the girl be this” – Netizens express doubt after lady admitted being the one who harassed Ruger (Video)

Users on social media have expressed their doubts when a woman recently claimed on social media that she was the one who grabbed singer Ruger’s manhood during his stage performance.

The woman who attempted to defend her actions claimed she simply grabbed something and did not kill him. She went on to say that if Ruger is bothered by it, he isn’t a good artist.

Check out the video below:

As a result of this brazen declaration, cybercitizens believe the lady isn’t the one, but rather wants to utilize the situation to trend.

bigiitheblogger wrote:

“No be the girl be this jare 😂😂😂”

emovon_joyce_nosa wrote:

“Shes not the girl…. cruise go make this one chop beating now”

callme_wandy wrote:

“😂😂😂😂 this one wan use am blow”

dr.chubbygideon wrote:

“She wasn’t the one…the real girl don old small and she tall”

bhadboi_yencer wrote:

“Na followers she Dey find 😂💔🔫”