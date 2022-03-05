“No regards for legit work again” – Lady cries out after hypeman promoted fraud in his song

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Nigerian lady has cried out after an hype man promoted fraud in his song. She stated that the hype man has no regards for legitimate work.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, the lady narrated how she was listening to a dj and an hypeman, the hype man was saying that fraud is the key to succeed instead of hardwork.

According to the lady, the hype man promoted fraud in his song by describing fraud as the master loader and master key.

She noted that the hype man has no regards for legitimate work which is the only key to succeed in life.

Her words,

“I was listening to a dj and hype man mix today…

Until the Hypeman started hyping rubbish o.

Singing, Fraud is the key, fraud is the master key, if you can’t be a loader, be a picker, Fraud is the master key.

Who do us this bayi?

No regards for legit work again”.

