‘Normalise washing your kids’ private parts every time they come back home’ – Actress Tonto Dikeh advised parents

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has advised parents to always wash their kids private part whenever they return home from school. This she said amidst the rise in cases of sexual harassment of kids.

Tonto Dikeh

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one stated that by washing of their kids private part, they may detect if their kids have been sexually abused.

According to her kids who have been abused are often threatened with death which makes them scared and unable to speak up.

Her words ;



This may sound vulgar but Dear parents, if you have an infant child in any school in Nigeria, please normalize washing your kids private parts everytime they come back home everyday.



Just do this, Raped children get threatened with death and more.



He or she may be too scared and not speak up, but when you regularly do this you will/may find your truth.



Some of these schools are employing RAPIST, Cultist, SEX Offenders and pedophiles care gives and teachers….



I AM SO SICK AND TIRED OF PARENTS LEAVING IN GUILT ONLY BECAUSE THEY FEEL THEY USED THEIR HARD EARN MONEY TO DESTROY THEIR CHILD/CHILDREN SIMPLY BECAUSE THEY WANT TO GIVE THEIR WARDS QUALITY EDUCATION…



Pls parent teach your CHILDREN ABOUT RAPE( THEIR BODY THEIR OWN, NO ONE HAS THE RIGHT TO TOUCH THEM)

Most especially build a loving and trustworthy relationship with your kids, give them room to be able to talk to you about every and anything no matter how young they are..